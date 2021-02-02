What to expect from Alabama football on signing day? Crimson Tide can make history

Alabama football's 2021 recruiting class — and the No. 1 ranking it owns in the 247Sports Composite — was more or less locked up in December.

While many programs try to complete their recruiting classes in the February signing period that begins Wednesday, Alabama’s day should be an uneventful one given the 25 signees it secured in December, many of whom have already enrolled with intent of participating in spring practice. While UA’s Wednesday won’t be nearly as eventful as it will be around the conference — it is one of just two SEC schools with more than 22 signees — it won’t be a vacant one.

Roughly a week after the December signing period, the Crimson Tide secured a commitment from Camar Wheaton, a five-star running back out of Lakeview Centennial in Garland, Texas, the No. 2 running back in the nation and a top-40 prospect in the 2021 class. Wheaton would add to UA’s riches at the position, having signed two of the top 10 running backs in the class of 2020 (Jase McClellen and Roydell Williams) and the top running back in 2019 (Trey Sanders).

UA could add another in safety Terrion Arnold II of Tallahassee, who is expected to sign with UA, Florida or Georgia on Wednesday. He hopes to also play basketball wherever he goes, but from the football side of things he would be the second four-star safety in UA’s 2021 class, alongside Kaine Williams.

Even if Arnold chooses to become a Gator or a Bulldog, UA will have the best recruiting class ever compiled in the 247Sports rankings era, dating to 2000. Its overall rating (325.46) has rarely been rivaled: Georgia’s 2018 class (323.31) and Alabama’s 2017 class (323.87) are the only ones over 320 since 2011. If UA signs Arnold, its overall rating would increase to 326.65, slightly widening its gap in the claim of the best recruiting class in the 247Sports era.

The expected uneventful nature of UA’s Wednesday being the case, there would typically be interest in watching others at the top of the recruiting rankings to ensure UA finishes No. 1, but no other school is in position to overtake UA. Ohio State is in second, but the only potential addition on the radar is five-star J.T. Tuimoloau — a big boost, but not enough to overtake UA. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU are equally limited in their potential for upward mobility.

