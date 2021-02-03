Alabama football signs 5-star RB Camar Wheaton, fending off late Big 12 interest

Five-star running back Camar Wheaton has signed with Alabama football, following through on a commitment made a week after the December signing period despite heavy interest from Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, among others, in the closing weeks.

Wheaton, out of Lakeview Centennial in Garland, Texas, is the No. 33 prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 running back in the class according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Wheaton continues a recent trend of excellent recruiting at the position for UA, having secured two of the top 10 running backs in 2019 (Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams) and the top running back in the class of 2018 (Trey Sanders).

UA secured the top recruiting class in the nation before adding Wheaton, just based on its 25 signees in December. Wheaton’s addition simply increases the margin. UA did more to bolster that margin in adding Terrion Arnold, a four-star safety who chose UA over Florida and Georgia. Arnold is the second four-star safety in UA’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Kaine Williams of Marrero, Louisiana.

