4-star safety Terrion Arnold picks Alabama football over Georgia and Florida

Terrion Arnold II, a four-star safety out of Tallahassee, Florida, has signed with Alabama football over Florida and Georgia. Arnold is the second four-star safety in UA’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Kaine Williams of Marrero, Louisiana.

Arnold was one of very few opportunities for UA to add to its 2021 recruiting class, after signing 25 players in the December signing period. Adding Arnold increases UA’s gap over the rest of the nation to claim the top recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite.

Arnold and Williams may not find playing time as freshmen in 2021, but there is a path for them as early as 2022. Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams and Daniel Wright will all be eligible for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, and UA’s two freshmen at the star and money positions, Malachi Moore and Brian Branch, will be eligible after the 2022 season.

