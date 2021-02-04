Five in-state prospects to watch for Alabama football's 2022 recruiting class

Alabama’s success in recruiting its home state is unquestioned: it signed the top two prospects and three of the top seven in 2021, four of the top five in 2019 and five of the top seven in 2017.

Keeping it going in the 2022 class would bring with it some prominent recruits on the national scale.

Its lone 2022 commit is an in-state inside linebacker, Robert Woodyard from Williamson High School in the mobile area. Here are five other in-state prospects to know as Alabama turns its attention to the 2022 recruiting class after completing its 2021 class on Wednesday.

WDE Jeremiah Alexander

Alabama’s relentless pursuit of skilled pass rushers takes it to a familiar location: Thompson High School in Alabaster, the same school that gave UA former quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and current offensive lineman Amari Kight.

Alexander is listed as the best prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 11 prospect in the nation. He decommitted from Alabama in October and gained offers from USC and Oklahoma since then; regaining Alexander would give UA a highly touted prospect at a premium position.

RB Emmanuel Henderson

Alabama will have a loaded running back room in 2021, but loaded running back rooms often result in transfers, leading to a need for fresh additions. Henderson, rated as the top running back in the 2022 class, the No. 2 prospect in the state and a top 25 prospect overall, would be the ideal addition.

The Geneva County High School product is scheduled to commit on March 13.

CB Trequan Fegans

Losing Patrick Surtain II a year early to the NFL Draft and taking junior college cornerbacks in each of the last two recruiting classes gives UA a need for at least one high school cornerback in its 2022 class. Fegans is the top corner in the state of a Alabama, a top 10 corner in the nation and top 80 prospect nationally.

Tennessee was his first offer, but he has since garnered offers from Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss just among SEC schools.

Fegans is particularly crucial since three of the top five cornerbacks in the class are committed elsewhere. Fegans is one of very few windows of opportunity for UA to collect a top 10 high school cornerback in the class of 2022.

QB Tanner Bailey

After signing quarterbacks from Texas and California in its last two recruiting classes, Alabama may need to go all of 30 miles for its next quarterback signee.

Bailey, of Gordo, spent the summer collecting scholarship offers from UA, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, LSU and other top programs; since then, he’s added Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida State. A collarbone injury kept him out of most of his junior season.

DT Khurtiss Perry

With Perry, UA could pull interior defensive linemen from Montgomery in back-to-back classes, after Anquin Barnes was part of its 2021 class.

Perry is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Alabama and a top 70 prospect in the nation. Perry recently collected offers from former UA assistants — Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Steve Sarkisian at Texas — but is reportedly primarily considering Alabama and Auburn for the time being.

