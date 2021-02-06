Report: Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott leaving for the Minnesota Vikings

Alabama is reportedly losing a fifth assistant coach after a national championship season. Cornerbacks coach Karl Scott is taking a position with the Minnesota Vikings, as first reported by AL.com.

He was rated as the second-best recruiter of the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, behind only former Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff.

The other four assistants UA lost were on the offensive side, and all have been officially replaced. Bill O'Brien will be the offensive coordinator, Doug Marrone the offensive line coach, Robert Gillespie the running backs coach and Jay Graham the tight ends coach.

