Former Alabama football defensive lineman Lorenzo Washington, 34, dies

Former Alabama defensive lineman Lorenzo Washington died Sunday at the age of 34.

Washington redshirted in 2005 and played sparingly in 2006 before playing for three seasons under Nick Saban. His sophomore season was his most productive, tallying 36 tackles and three sacks.

Washington was a contributor for UA's national championship team in 2009, including two solo tackles, one of them behind the line of scrimmage, in the national championship game against Texas.

Washington went on to stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions, all of them in practice-squad roles.

Former UA quarterback Greg McElroy called Washington, "a great teammate and friend."

