Alabama football: Former five-star linebacker Ben Davis enters transfer portal

Alabama outside linebacker Ben Davis has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, ending a five-year saga as a highly-rated recruit with little playing time to show for it.

Davis came to UA as a five-star prospect from nearby Gordo, rated as the top inside linebacker and the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2016 in the 247Sports Composite. Davis struggled to secure playing time, recently overtaken by Terrell Lewis, Anfernee Jennings, Christopher Allen and Will Anderson Jr. Davis ends his UA career with seven tackles, one for a loss, and a sack.

UA remains solid at the position after Davis' departure: Anderson and Allen were both in the top three in the SEC in tackles for a loss in 2020, and Alabama has promising talents in Drew Sanders and Chris Braswell at the position, both coming off freshman seasons. UA also added five-star Dallas Turner and four-star Keanu Koht to the position in its top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

