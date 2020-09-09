SEC sets eight-match Alabama fall volleyball schedule for 2020

Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama volleyball’s fall slate includes a combined eight matches against Missouri, Florida, Georgia and LSU, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The fall schedule consists of six weeks of competition starting the weekend of Oct. 16-18. Each team will compete against four opponents, playing each twice on the same weekend, for a total of eight matches along with two bye weeks.

UA will play Missouri in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17 and 18 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, before going to Gainesville to face Florida on Oct. 30 and 31 at 6 p.m. and TBD, respectively. The Crimson Tide will stay on the road to face Georgia on Nov. 7 and 8 at 1 p.m. on both days before home matches against LSU on Nov. 14 and 15 at 1 p.m. both days.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, fan attendance for home matches at Foster Auditorium will be limited to coaches and players pass list only. Guests of the program attending are required to sit in previously identified seats and face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

SEC volleyball teams are also set to participate in spring competition, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.