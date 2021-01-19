Alabama baseball releases 2021 schedule
Alabama baseball released its 2021 schedule Tuesday. The SEC slate features the same home-and-road series it would have played last season but in a different order, one that may prove tricky for the Crimson Tide.
It has road series at Vanderbilt and LSU before hosting Mississippi State to end the season, three teams that are currently in the top 12 of the D1baseball preseason rankings.
UA opens its season on Feb. 19 with a three-game weekend series against McNeese State, which won the Southland Conference Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
UA has a stretch of nine straight home games from March 23 to April 7, three midweek games surrounding two home SEC series.
Alabama Baseball Schedule
Feb. 19-21 McNeese State
Feb. 23 at Jacksonville State
Feb. 24 UT-Martin
Feb. 26-28 Wright State
March 2 Alabama State
March 3 Troy
March 5-7 at College of Charleston
March 9 South Alabama
March 10 Jacksonville State
March 12-14 Stetson
March 16 at Troy
March 19-21 at Arkansas
March 23 Southern Miss
March 26-28 Ole Miss
April 2-4 Tennessee
April 6 and 7 ULM
April 9-11 at Texas A&M
April 13 Samford
April 16-18 Auburn
April 23-25 at Kentucky
April 30-May 2 Missouri
May 4 at Samford
May 7-9 at Vanderbilt
May 11 UAB
May 14-16 at LSU
May 20-22 Mississippi State
May 25-30 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama
