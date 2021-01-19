Alabama baseball releases 2021 schedule

Alabama baseball released its 2021 schedule Tuesday. The SEC slate features the same home-and-road series it would have played last season but in a different order, one that may prove tricky for the Crimson Tide.

It has road series at Vanderbilt and LSU before hosting Mississippi State to end the season, three teams that are currently in the top 12 of the D1baseball preseason rankings.

UA opens its season on Feb. 19 with a three-game weekend series against McNeese State, which won the Southland Conference Tournament and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

Exclusive Q&A:Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne talks football, COVID-19 and finances

Softball:5 things to know as Alabama softball gears up for 2021 season

UA has a stretch of nine straight home games from March 23 to April 7, three midweek games surrounding two home SEC series.

Alabama Baseball Schedule

Feb. 19-21 McNeese State

Feb. 23 at Jacksonville State

Feb. 24 UT-Martin

Feb. 26-28 Wright State

March 2 Alabama State

March 3 Troy

March 5-7 at College of Charleston

March 9 South Alabama

March 10 Jacksonville State

March 12-14 Stetson

March 16 at Troy

March 19-21 at Arkansas

March 23 Southern Miss

March 26-28 Ole Miss

April 2-4 Tennessee

April 6 and 7 ULM

April 9-11 at Texas A&M

April 13 Samford

April 16-18 Auburn

April 23-25 at Kentucky

April 30-May 2 Missouri

May 4 at Samford

May 7-9 at Vanderbilt

May 11 UAB

May 14-16 at LSU

May 20-22 Mississippi State

May 25-30 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson