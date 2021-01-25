Alabama baseball earns No. 25 spot in Baseball America's preseason rankings

Brett Hudson
Tide Sports
The Alabama baseball team opened practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. T.J. Reeves practices his bunting skills. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama is a preseason top 25 team according to Baseball America, making the rankings at No. 25. Baseball America's rankings were released Monday; the Crimson Tide did not make D1baseball's top 25 released last week.

"It might be a good time to buy stock in Alabama before the price soars," the rankings capsule on UA said.

Six of UA's opponents were also in the top 25: No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Arkansas and No. 19 Tennessee.

Alabama begins its season on Feb. 19 at home with a three-game series against McNeese State.

See the schedule:Alabama baseball releases 2021 schedule

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson