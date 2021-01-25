Alabama baseball earns No. 25 spot in Baseball America's preseason rankings

Alabama is a preseason top 25 team according to Baseball America, making the rankings at No. 25. Baseball America's rankings were released Monday; the Crimson Tide did not make D1baseball's top 25 released last week.

"It might be a good time to buy stock in Alabama before the price soars," the rankings capsule on UA said.

Six of UA's opponents were also in the top 25: No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Arkansas and No. 19 Tennessee.

Alabama begins its season on Feb. 19 at home with a three-game series against McNeese State.

See the schedule:Alabama baseball releases 2021 schedule

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson