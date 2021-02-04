Alabama baseball announces ticket policy for 2021 season

Alabama baseball released information for ticketing and game-day operations for the 2021 season, beginning with the home opener Feb. 19 against McNeese State.

It did not provide a capacity figure, either in total attendance allowed or in percent of capacity allowed, but did state it will have socially distanced seating in compliance with the CDC and state public health guidelines.

Earlier this week, UA softball announced it would be at 30% capacity for its home games at Rhoads Stadium.

Masks will be required in Sewell-Thomas Stadium at all times while not eating or drinking.

There will be no public sales of season tickets due to demand from existing season ticket holders, who have already submitted their ticket requests; the deadline for them was Thursday.

Extra tickets for any games, or ones returned for sale or donation, will be available on a game-by-game basis and will fluctuate in availability.

The opt-in process for students will be similar to what it was for football and basketball, where given opt-in windows are provided and students will receive the tickets at random with some variance based on seniority: 45% for seniors, 20% for juniors, 15% for sophomores, 15% for freshmen and 5% for graduate/professional students. Students must opt-in on Monday for Tuesday and Wednesday games and on Wednesday for weekend series games.

Student tickets in the Right Field Terrace that go unused will be available to the general public through RollTide.com.

There will be no reserved parking areas, in anticipation of plenty of available parking due to attendance restrictions. The Home Plate Club Meal Pass only option will not be available, limiting it to only Home Plate Club ticket holders in the interest of social distancing policies.

Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

